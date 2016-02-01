ehhhhhhrmagerd

Far be it for me to tell you how to vote -- I'm just a gal with a pug avatar! But Twitter's resident fairy godmother, Cher, would really like you to NOT vote with your <3. The diva's semi-crazed caucus-day tweets are frankly the only ones worth reading. We can only cross our fingers and hope she'll maintain the "unmoored candor" all evening... !



1. Duolingo, but for addiction treatment. That's the basic principle on which CBT4CBT works: It's an online recovery program that uses basic tasks to to improve addicts' response to triggers. A decade in, the technique seems to work -- maybe as well as face-to-face therapy. And that's huge in rural areas with low accessibility.



2. What makes a good Internet ad? (Er -- is there even such a thing?) The most effective ones are fast, fun and super-fragmented. Not like that's stopping anyone from ad-blocking.



3. Hey, Jukin -- keep YouTube weird! Since the media start-up conquered the viral video market, the wackiest videos have all but disappeared.



Pocketable: "Code is not neutral. It can’t be; it’s a creation." (2835 words/11 minutes)



Postscripts: Cats & keyboards. Comcast bots. QVC addicts and Uber's true cost. Netflix for flights and Instagram for imams. There's a group of dumb pranksters faking school bombs. How to best communicate with yr bae. How Giphy got so damn great. The world's youngest boy band and its saddest Internet. You can #GIFthefeeling ... or you can abuse it!



