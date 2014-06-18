People front like D.C.'s polarized, but we have ~nothing~ on Silicon Valley. Want proof? Today I counted not one -- not two -- but three (!!) tech-related developments that were heralded as either apocalyptic or amazing by the kind of people who herald these things. Everybody ctfo! Today's only real disaster was Jeff Bezos' failure to offer his WaPo employees free Amazon phones. I'm still holding out hope, Bezos. In other news, the links:

1. The Internet makes us think we know everything ... and with the help of Google, we kind of do. But even a giant search engine can't teach us context or reflection: it's just "an answer machine" that invites no insight -- and that "feeds the illusion that we already know everything we need ... to be well-informed."

2. Stop pretending you hate clickbait. Readers -- myself included -- like to pretend they crave weighty #longreads on global warming or Iraq. But if everyone cares about foreign affairs so much, why is "18 People Who Have Really Nailed this Tinder Conversation Thing" spiking on Buzzfeed ... and "Al Jazeera Pulls Out of Egypt" is not?

3. 162 new emoji we need right now. Jellyfish, cardigan, popcorn. 'Nuff said.

Dogs watching the World Cup > the World Cup, probably.

Postscripts: How to travel to Cuba. How to be nice. How to cut cake (the correct way). This is what the teenz are up to these days and this is why blogging's going to the dogs. Happy fruit. Oxford commas. The World Cup teams still having sex. Should we be "glad" advertisers get all our data? Should we encourage diagnosis via selfie? (P. sure that's not a selfie, TBH -- but I'm not an expert on these things.)

