Email is dead, butter is alive.

No one has come up with an obnoxious portmanteau for this afternoon’s east coast snow storm, which I think means it doesn’t exist. Further evidence for snow storm fiction: I did not get off of work today, and everyone else apparently did. Here are the links I painstakingly dug up while you were, I dunno, guzzling hot chocolate on your couch:

1. What’s the point of the film critic in the Internet age, when movies (and opinions) are so painfully plentiful? That’s the subtext of this ongoing debate between New York Times film critic Manohla Dargis and New Yorker columnists Tim Wu and Richard Brody, which is really worth reading in full.

2. Never read the comments, except when they contain amazing personal narratives on cancer, AIDS and Taylor Swift. This compilation of stories, all dug up from the Youtube comments section, almost restored my faith in Youtube/the Internet/humanity. (Related: Today my colleague Jess Stahl wrote a remembrance for a frequent Washington Post commenter who passed away -- which is also pretty amazing in and of itself.)

3. “Have you ever loved something so much it hurt?” -- an actual line in a story about people’s relationships with technology companies.





You show 'em, FLOTUS.

Postscripts: Email is dead, but butter is alive. When Blue Ivy met Sunny. The 18-year-old Youtube “stylist” with more fans than Vogue. China’s answer to Facebook and Twitter. Craigslist mirrors. Cool runnings. Dumb things other people apparently do: read long-form on their iPhones, carry umbrellas in the snow, eat draft-beer-flavored jelly beans, make "password" their password.

