Emoji are fun, spelling is hard

I buy most of my soaps and shampoos generic, because I'm kind of a cheap bitch. But if I DID use Dove soap, which I don't, I surely wouldn't after this. Twitter has never known smarm so smarmy as the stuff that's coming out of Dove's new #SpeakBeautiful campaign. We tolerated "brands" tweeting like half-literate teenagers, k? But this drives me insane.



1. What you learn from a five-year-old who tweets. Michael Newman lets his kindergartner use Twitter, a parenting choice that seems both stupid and very, very brave. Oddly, @beebaaahp has taught his Dad a lot about the medium: like emoji are fun, and spelling is hard, and Twitter's actually a better, more fun place than you might think.



2. How Facebook has changed the way we grieve. Research shows that social media makes us sad ... while also enforcing a climate of relentless positivity. So when tragedy strikes, users are pulled in different directions. To like? To share? To ignore entirely...?



3. Sooo ... how should we feel about the new emoji? "FINALLY—I can sext knowing I have the full approval of my ancestors, maybe." ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

