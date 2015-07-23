POP QUIZ: How many of the following people have you heard of before?



a. Ryan Higa

b. Lindsey Stirling

c. Shay Carl

d. Marques Brownlee



Key: If you said two or more, you are under 18.



1. How to charge $1,000 for absolutely nooooothing. On the novelty app that cost $999.99 that eight stupid people bought. It was either a scam, a practical joke, or an A+ piece of performance art.



2. NASA is great at social media. Also: kind of grating. There are currently 500 social accounts across the agency. But while NASA is super active, and super good at what they do, there are concerns that the focus could profit private companies -- and distract NASA comms from their core mission, too.



3. Sliding into a stranger's DMs/heart. "It began the usual way, via direct message." Is THAT the usual way these days? 'Cause that seems kinda prescient.



Sliding into your DMs liiiiike...



Postscripts: An oral history of Gawker. (1541 words/6 minutes, but this is just an excerpt and the real thing's quite long, innit?)



Pocketable: Vice cream. Beme. Summer of the #squad. How to Web chat with ISIS (... or you know, not). The happiest bb orca and the snuggliest goddamn cow. I guess Product Hunt wants you to read more books now. Pro video games have a doping problem -- ENDLESS el-oh-els -- and humanity has a cellphone problem. (IKEA wants to help.) Notes from a neural network. Internet from outer space. Yes I will follow these lion cubs, Daily Dot, kthx!



