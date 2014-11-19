Happy International Men's Day, y'all! Today we come together in solemn solidarity to recognize the most downtrodden and historically under-appreciated among us: MEN. Traditional festivities for this most joyous of holidays include (a) threatening to dox female journalists, (b) telling women how not to get raped and (c) drinking beer, probably. Enjoy in moderation. To the links!



1. Hatsune Miku is the future of pop. Hatsune Miku is also not a real person: The "16-year-old pop star," one of Japan's most famous, is a piece of voice-synthesizing software. That has not stopped her from becoming a global sensation, selling out music venues, attracting millions of fans, and pushing many a music writer to question the future of the industry.



2. How to live for a month in virtual reality. Artist Mark Farid is currently crowdfunding the loss of 28 days of his life. Instead, if the campaign succeeds, he'll sit in an art gallery for a month with VR headset and noise-cancelling headphones on -- experiencing the life of a total stranger.



3. The oral history of the poop emoji. The words "poop" and "oral" should never appear in the same sentence, but today's also coincidentally International Toilet Day or something, so ... here it is.



Someone buy a toy for this poor cat.



Pocketable: This profile of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick could srsly not be better timed. (5891 words/24 minutes)



Postscripts: Grape salad. Vended salad. Word salad, parts one & two. 10 reasons to fear Uber and 8 reasons to leave work on time. We never met. We shouldn't give thanks. Dementia and Inuit culture, both as games.



