God bless the Boston Globe for bringing some levity to a meh-bordering-on-grim Friday. Determined to have their own pea moment, they just tweeted "investifart" instead of ... "investigate." Ignore the fact, for a second, that "fart" and "gate" aren't even THAT close on the keyboard. Instead, consider this the latest in a long, proud tradition of the Globe's social editors gettin' untoward.



1. How design could've stopped Gamergate. Online harassment isn't just a thing that happens: It's enabled by a system that somebody designs. And better UX on Twitter, at least, could help users (and their mothers, ugh) feel safer online.



2. The oracles our tech oracles turn to. There's another business booming in Silicon Valley that we don't hear about often: It's made up of numerologists and astrologers, and the start-up types who depend on them.



3. An ode to Instagram, the best social app. It's calm, it's intimate, it's appropriately limited ... what more could you want in this world than that?





Postscripts: Anonymity. "Authenticity." Typical tech-bro inbecility. How your phone knows if you're depressed and how Rap Genius has evolved. All the ALS Ice Bucket money. Every city's favorite song. My fave Internet crazies are closing shop, which is v. sad for me. But they ARE still on Twitter, and that's p. promising. Last but not least: Summer Fridays should 110% be a thing. Enough of this BS, let's go get a drink. 8-)



