Bad news, pals: Today is both Friday the 13th and the full moon, which makes it an excellent night for seances but a pretty unfortunate date for World Cup matches, parachute jumps, major life decisions ... and just about anything else. Do yourself a favor and stay in with a book tonight. On that note, the links!

1. Twitter hashtag, epicness and hell no were all recent answers to the New York Times' crossword puzzle, where editors apparently do not care that "epicness" is not a word. Do you think the olds came up with those clues? Hell no! They imported a 23-year-old named Anna Shechtman to help out, and she's been shaking up the section ever since. (Amazeballs!)

2. The Internet's jester has a dark side. Bill Murray has joined kickball games, bombed wedding photos, and guzzled champagne out of pint glasses. He is hilarious. He is "radically available." He's like a meme, personified. And IRL, he's also kind of a jerk.

3. The nightmare on connected home street. When Wired tech reporter Mat Honan expands this gem into a dystopian sci-fi novel, I will be more than happy to order it via Amazon drone.

On Fridays I share GIFs of my dog, Dory. Unfortunately she was sleepy today. It happens. Here's an action-packed alternative.

Pocketables: On John Green -- viral vlogger, best-selling author, certified teen-whisperer. (6752 words/27 minutes)

Postscripts: Erase rich kids. Quit Amazon. Shazam all the birds. Father's Day cards are empty and the Internet is full. Upworthy's existential crisis. My emoticon-induced one. Why did Maureen Dowd get so crazy high off pot? What do teeny-boppers consume when they binge drink? I always thought wine coolers were the under-age drink of choice ... but AHEM maybe that's just me.

