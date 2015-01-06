Dear Sir or Madam:
I am writing to you today to apply for the position of Madonna's social media manager. I understand no posting has been made public yet, but based on the totally tasteless and ill-advised things that the pop diva has been tweeting lately, I went ahead and assumed an opening was forthcoming. (Also, hashtags are so 2009.) Below, please find some evidence that I know more about the Internet than your current manager. Without further ado -- the links!
1. What happens when the meme that made you famous fades away. We all know "Bad Luck Brian," the image macro of a goofy blonde kid with braces and a plaid vest. We know a lot less about Kyle Craven, the man behind the meme -- who's still trying to transcend it.
2. The defender of the trolls. Tor Ekeland was once a big-name corporate lawyer, making $210,000 a year in commercial litigation. Now, thanks to a very unlikely set of circumstances, he finds himself challenging computer law on behalf of weev: the infamous anti-Semite, grey hat hacker, and all-around Internet troll.
3. A short history of the Streisand effect. Because online, fighting back only makes it worse!
Errrmahgerd you guys, it's Bao Bao's first snow day. <3
Postscripts: Taylor Swift's Arm Pit. Oregon Trail. Either a great Twitter triumph, or a great Twitter fail. The fall of: (a) iTunes (b) movie theaters (c) artists, more generally. Last but alas, not least: Why people won't stop posting that Facebook copyright thing.
Enjoy the snow! Until tomorrow,
@caitlindewey
