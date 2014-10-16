As if the world needed further proof that you should always -- ALWAYS -- listen to your mother, Buzzfeed has learned that 24-year-old Gamergate-instigator Eric Gjoni was sternly cautioned against launching this shit show ... by his mom. ("I advised him to cool off," she said -- which is, incidentally, A+ advice for all angry Internet situations.) Mrs. Gjoni, unfortunately, now joins the long list of sad parents who don't understand what Gamergate is doing to their kids. Mothers: 1. Kids: 0. Without further ado, the links!



1. Anonymous apps secretly stalk you. (Unless they ... don't?) Whisper claims the Guardian will "regret" (dun dunnn) this bombshell of a story about the anonymous app, which -- the Guardian claims -- tracks specific, "newsworthy" users, among many other creepy things. It's totally unclear who's in the right here, but the unfolding drama looks like fun!



2. Why you should work less. It's not just that you'll be, you know, a happier and more fulfilled human. Working less may also be good for productivity. (So get off yr computer, already!)



3. The real voice of our generation. The Mindy Project is 10x funnier than Girls and at least half as pretentious. Someone give this woman more credit, plz, and not just for talking about anal sex.



FALL!!!!!



Postscripts: Creepy cakes. Canadians. The "champagne of beers." Ebola crafts and Wikipedia drafts. Everybody wants to be a cat. [-- Mandatory song break here.--] Ebola's coming for your chocolate. Amazon's coming for your alt-press. Who the New York Times follows on Twitter and why Rembrandt did the selfie best. These Gamergaters are trying real hard, but Eliza the chatbot is NOT impressed.



Until tomorrow!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.