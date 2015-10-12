Happy holiday, y'all! Not that holiday -- THIS one. The one that involves turkey and parades and red maple leaves and no genocide that I'm aware of. As a kid, I was always really miffed that our Canadian neighbors celebrated Thanksgiving on this day. But they also didn't leave out Halloween candy, so -- maybe they were just crazy.
1. When you stream your whole life online, when you should you turn the camera off? It's a question that's become particularly poignant since the death of YouTube star Caleb LeBlanc. A certain genre of "family vloggers" have made lots of money filming absolutely everything. But miscarriages? Funerals? To many, it's off-putting.
2. The tragicomic history of CSS color names. The colors you see online are represented in HTML by six-digit hex codes: #00644b or #ff82b4. But a special set of colors also have bizarre (and storied!) names: everything from "peru" and "rebecca" to "medium aquamarine."
3. Why do The Sims stay together when everyone else gets divorced? Because The Sims are a computer game and NOT REAL, of course.
You shouldn't play poker with a cat
... they're cheetahs
Postscripts: Screens of death. Crowdsourced weather. "Everyone will know." This guy's either the worst columnist or the best-calculated troll. What it's like to cover tech as a woman. How to 'gram like a fashion blogger. Some day, algorithms -- of all things -- might help you to live longer. The best and worst sex on the Internet; the best (no worst) bb geeks. Last but not least, here's how tech has changed our concept of community.
