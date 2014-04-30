Ten years have passed since Gretchen Weiner first squeaked the immortal line, and at last -- at long, long last! -- fetch has kind of happened. It’s all over the Twitters. It’s a frequent Tumblr joke. It is an embodiment, basically, of the fact that “Mean Girls” long ago stopped being a film, and started being an Internet phenomenon.

Get in, losers! We’re going linking:

1. Deceptive? Misogynistic? Just the way dating works now? After spending a lot of time talking with Matt Valentines -- the CEO of a company that runs men’s dating profiles for them -- I remain totally unable to parse my feelings on the subject. But here’s our Q&A!

2. “Back when the Internet was new, the phrase 'IRL' was simple shorthand.” (When the Internet was new?! I can’t recall that distant era.) On the many meanings of the phrase “me IRL” -- and its early, unusual origins.

3. @EmergencyPugs might look like fun fluff. But it’s actually a savvy, profitable business run by teenagers way smarter than we are. Welp!

DJ Kittenz in the house.



Pocketables: Which is in poorer health, ya think: Twitter, or the social-media-think-piece industry? (1856 words/8 minutes)

Postscripts: Encrypted emoji. Peak FOMO. Fuck you and die. This is how the Internet works (in five minutes, with cats!) and this is how the ebook industry ... doesn’t. No one in Canada eats white chocolate. Everyone in America wants to draw out this debate. Today, in punctuation: painful parenthesis, a mark for Internet humor. Can you tell the difference between the real Buzzfeed and the fake? Because I’m pretty sure everything is parody these days!

