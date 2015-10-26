You don't need Halloween if you live your life online. Scary stuff happens in these parts all the time! Think of all those eerie Facebook friend suggestions, or bizarrely targeted ads. Boo!! If that's not frightening enough, however, the Halloween content mill's started early for you ...



1. How to surf ~the spirit Web.~ WebOuija is an old-timey Internet application that claims to connect visitors to the dead. Ask your question; watch your mouse pointer; fill with horror and/or dread. (I just asked WebOuija if this newsletter was cool: It said yes.)



2. The unsolved mystery of "Sad Satan." Sad Satan's a creepy first-person game that bubbled up from the depths of the Dark Web. That was the initial story, at least: It's kind of fallen apart since then. Where did the game actually come from? And what does it "mean"? Alas, as far as we know, the answer's still nothing.



3. "Everything is true here, even if it's not." A jaunt through Reddit's r/nosleep, the raw red heart of creepypasta.



~Bonus scares:~ the creepiest rabbit holes on the Internet



I can say with some confidence that this YouTube channel

is currently the best thing in existence (link)



Postscripts: Kittify. #Funeral. Netflix and no chill. All the things you can't say on Venmo still. The stalemate in video gaming and the rise and fall of dot-ly. Tech problems continue for the GOP. How one man and his Twitter army stormed the bestseller list. Why it's so hard to design typefaces in Arabic. Are you a tech addict? Your problem can be solved! (But only by the very designers who've had you hooked all along.)



