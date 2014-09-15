Every once in a blue super-moon, the Internet gods tire of their usual mischief and decide to bless us with an instance of actual human decency. Such was the case over the weekend, when -- thanks to Twitter and Blake Shelton, a country singer your mother probably listens to -- a photo lost in the World Trade Center 13 years ago was reunited with its owner. "It gives me confidence in humanity," said one of the women pictured in the photo. INDEED. On that uplifting note, let's do the links:



1. R.I.P., film movies. Six of the nine Best Picture nominees at the Oscars last year were shot on film. But that, unsurprisingly, is about to change: Paramount just became the first studio to announce its going digital. And many, many producers are following its lead.



2. Can Twitter ever transcend its own noise? Twitter bills itself as a kind of public Internet commons -- a place for people to come together and discourse on topics serious and benign. Alas, the site is heavy on the coming together, and p. light on the discourse. How it addresses that disparity could have big implications for both the site and its users.



3. The "Beyonce of the tech world." Enough said.





For a reminder of everything you love/hate about the Internet, consider reading the comments on this **8-second video of a dog**.



Pocketable: The Internet is a mirror. (4213 words/17 minutes)



Postscripts: Um vs. uh. Miss vs. Mrs. Martha Stewart vs. Gwyneth Paltrow. Pinterest for fictional characters and Whisper for regretful moms. How to be on time. How to score an online date. Today, in snacks: Surge, Snackwave, "Italian generosity," Cappuccino chips and Internet food cults. Conclusive proof that preteens are the worst. (As if One Direction wasn't proof enough.)



