Everything you still need to know about "THE DRESS"

1. The Internet is "baloney." Today marks the 20th anniversary of this wonderful essay, which predicted the Web would be a fad. Literally everything it argued was dead wrong, of course. (Except the baloney part. That was right on/sad.)
2. Facebook is the cruelest month. Years ago, a heartbroken Thomas Beller stared across the college quad, looking at his ex-girlfriend's lit window. Now he reflects, with gratitude, that he went to college before Facebook: "an expression of the most natural impulses" -- including our most painful, self-defeating ones.
3. "What if I cast a spell on you for journalism?" Ten words that should arguably never be uttered -- at least not among polite company -- are the start to a p. hilarious story. (Also, TIL that you can buy spells for $20 on Etsy.)
Pocketable: What kind of man joins the men's rights movement? (Will I ever tire of this subject? NOT likely.) (5362 words/21 minutes)
Postscripts: #TheDress. #LeonardNimoy. #ReplaceAWordInAMovieTitleWithADeepSeatedAnxiety. 6 apps to get you out of any social situation and 25 iPhone photos too pretty to be true. Dear Lord above, I really hope this is the future of food. What it's like to see a zillion colors. Why Kevin Spacey's Southern accent sounds off.
The last San Franciscan without a smartphone? Now that's nothing to scoff ...
Have a nice weekend. YOU EARNED IT. Until Monday!
