It's unclear to me how 4/20 got *so big* on the Internet. There are many, MANY faux holidays that better align with our interests. Like: "National Everything You Think is Wrong Day." Or: "National Get Over It" (!!!). But my fave is "National Hairball Awareness Day" -- like, calendar that shit.



1. What happens when crime streams live. An Ohio teen just made the news for broadcasting a rape, but that's far from the first evil that's been broadcast online. London had a similar rape incident; a man's death was just caught on Facebook Live. The appeal of streaming video is that its visceral, of course -- but at some point, there's gotta be a line. Who will monitor all this new content to make sure it doesn't spread abuse in real-time?



2. How VR reminds you how to be yourself. As much as we call it an "empathy machine," VR's a force for self-discovery as much as anything else. By taking your mind out of your own body, it strengthens their connection.



3. Can you control your dreams with an iPhone app? We haven't quite cracked the science of lucid dreaming -- but plenty of apps and services claim they have.

Do not even care how staged this is.

(link)



Pocketable: The Andy Warhol of Instagram. Maybe. (4849 words/19 minutes)



Postscripts: Slacklash. Dream job. Virtual manspreading. Some genius found a way to monetize Internet swearing. This site turns your selfies into songs and this one gathers text art ~through history.~ News flash, you guys, every face swap app has some kind of 'blackface' setting. Who would WANT to read Quixote in 17,000 tweets? Who WOULDN'T want a woman on their cash money? Last but not least, how emoji are born: an illustrated bedtime story.



＼（´Ｏ｀）／



Until tomorrow!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy. If you have questions or feedback, hit "reply" to talk to me.

