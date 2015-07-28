There is no Yelp quite like revenge Yelp, and revenge Yelp is out in FORCE today. That's because the dentist who killed a beloved African lion had -- you guessed it! -- a Yelp page. River Bluff Dental is now, alas, the worst-rated dentist's office in Minnesota. Pro tip: If you're planing to piss the Internet off, get your social media in order.



1. Yeah, social media is hella fake -- because "real life" is fake, too. We bemoan the humblebrags and overshares of the Internet age, forgetting -- or ignoring -- that this is just how humans do.



2. Remember Neopets? It's still (kind of) around. And like many of the social networks that have come since, the site's struggling with financial and moderation problems that could take it down.



3. Hey, white people: Leave Black Twitter alone. I'm a little late to this, but it's a fascinating meditation on social media, cultural access and, ultimately, control.



Puppies watchin' puppies <3 <3 <3

(The one on the right is mine!)



Pocketable: How two of YouTube's goofiest stars plan to keep their social empire when they get uncool/old. Bonus link: A comment from a fan who's REALLY mad Buzzfeed didn't use her quote. (3580 words/15 minutes)



Postscripts: Sexy Congress. Vidcon outlets. The memes of our lives. Sorry, but everything you think you know is probably a lie. Why your favorite selfies don't look like you and how Reddit's mod system works. NO you can't bring your selfie stick, you narcissistic jerk. Machine learning, explained; man-hunting, debunked. Vine wants to be more than its teen stars' stupid stunts. This email's coming from me, obvi, but where does the WORD come from? Honestly, we still don't know! Now isn't that mystery fun.



