Excuuuuuuuuuuuse you

Here's a fun game to play if you've nothing better to do: Click on over to this website, authorize Facebook access, and see what it can guess about you. The site was made by researchers at Cambridge, and its analysis is based on your Facebook likes. Prettyyyy eerie that it got my religion (what?) and exact age right.



1. One way to guarantee fewer women work in tech? Sue their meet-ups and networking groups for failing to admit ... men. One MRA lawyer has basically made a career filing these sorts of bogus gender-discrimination suits. To which we can only say: Wtf is wrong with you?



2. Inside the bizarre and booming world of "Prepper Pinterest." The image-board has become the movement's network of choice -- and one of the few places where adherents and the mainstream overlap.



3. Baddie Winkle is such a badass. The 87-year-old smokes, drinks, does water aerobics ... and Instagram-models teen rave outfits. All with amazing class.



Pocketable: The best kind of YouTube star is the kind that makes you crawl through mud. (5995 words/24 minutes)



Postscripts: Vaginas and goldfish. Sad Internet. The people who still watch VHS. The first American online flea market and a ground-breaking bacon Snapchat. (I'm not a #teen, admittedly, but ... I don't quite get it?) The moral panic over teen sexting. The man boy behind Deez Nuts. In search of the Dark Web's deepest, darkest and all-around most effed-up stuff. Is GPS ruining your sense of direction? Are you the only single one left? Be comforted in your online travels, at least: Everything's worse on the Mexican Internet!



