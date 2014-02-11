Explaining sexting to my mom

One in five adults has received a sext in his or her lifetime, a fact that will surely scandalize my mother and fail to faze anybody else. Recently I tried to explain the concept of sexting to my mom and it ended uncomfortably for both of us. So now, as then, I’m going to move on:

1. The only thing between us and the zombie apocalypse is apparently Bitcoin, according to Overstock CEO, amateur philosopher and all-around-intriguing persona Patrick Byrne.

2. Is every moment worth keeping? Like most headlines of this type, the answer is no. (But the story, in which writer Sarah Kessler photographs her life every 30 seconds, is still very much worth reading.)

3. Johnny Weir’s fabulous Hunger Games-inspired outfits are, IMHO, one of the most entertaining parts of the winter Olympics, ranking somewhere below snowboarding and somewhere above speed-skating, cross-country skiing, and other sports that involve moving in endless, exhausting circles.

RIP Shirley Temple, early forerunner to the viral child star.

Postscripts: Flickr turns 10. Bob Costas turns sickly. Extremely questionable email advice from Cate Blanchett. Everything Google is working on and every pizza America is eating. Tweeting like The Goldfinch and the Beatlemaniacs. Confessions on stupidity. #Rejectedcandyhearts. “Teledildonics” -- just gonna leave that one there.

