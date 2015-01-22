Because I will never tire of instances of early Internet naivete, let's all gloat over this New York Times' announcement from the mid-90s. On this very day, 18 years ago, the Times began publishing on "the World Wide Web" -- just bursting with hope and promise for the "evolving capabilities offered by the Internet." Alas, two decades later, the Times' power lunch is getting eaten by Buzzfeed. Lol, omg, etc. -- now the links:



1. Your e-reader is watching you -- which could be bad for books. Companies like Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Kobo have detailed data on how, and how much, you read. But do we really want metrics like "clicks" and "engagement" to also change longer-form writing...?



2. I bought an Imaginary Boyfriend, and I'm pretty sure I'm in love. Kidding! But this fascinating new service that texts you like an IRL S.O. has serious rom-com potential I think.



3. Working Instagram's graveyard shift. A (weirdly beautiful) meditation on #nightshift, the hashtag where thousands of Instagrammers post late into the night.

Pocketable: What happens when you take the "Internet addiction quiz." (FYI, this is hilarious, and not to be missed. 2278 words/9 minutes)



Postscripts: The science of sleep. The Internet of anything. How Bill Nye works, how to hate yourself less, and how pizza became an Internet meme. There is srsly too much damn TV. Not on Netflix? Try this thing! Finally, some things I'm feelin' salty about this week: babycore, millennials, "taking social to the streets."



