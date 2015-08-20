Two recent stories on Disneyland (?! of all things) basically sum up the Web as I see it right now. One involves Instagram and men with manbuns. The other's a dystopic Banksy madhouse. Put them together, and you get our reality, PLUS the crap we cling/click to to distract ourselves from it. Also: castles! Cartoons! The apocalypse! I'm already feelin the magic.



1. Welcome to the post-Ashley Madison Internet. You're living in a world that requires you to share personal data just to function normally. It's also a world where that data's always at risk. And that's terrifying!



2. How Google could swing 2016. The search engine has "amassed far more power to control elections ... than any company in history." Worse: Because its operations are so opaque, we'd never see a swing coming.



3. Long live the ancient Space Jam Web site. Nineteen years later, it's still up, still unchanged, and still an ~absolute retro delight.~



Fetch!



Pocketable: Love in the age of big data. (7927 words/32 minutes)



Postscripts: Baby racing. "Fuckboys." Geocities lives! How people are explaining their AM accounts ... and how that's coming off to their scorned spouses. A TV guide from the near-distant future. A "Vine," of sorts, from the pretty distant past. PSA: Hacking is not social justice. (But chilling with Claire McCaskill is a blast!)



