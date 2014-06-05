Today, after grandiosely promising to "take swiping to the next level" -- whatever the hell that means -- loved/hated hook-up app Tinder introduced an update that basically makes it a smidge more like Snapchat. Meanwhile, Airbnb is hosting dinners that basically make it a lil more like Feastly. Don't even get me started on the Uber clones. TBH, you guys, I'm kind of worried that start-up ideas are a non-renewable resource, and humanity's gradually nearing the last reserve. Until then, let's read the links:

1. This One Direction fan fiction has been read 800 million times. For reference, there are 313 million people in the United States. Harry Potter sold 450 million copies. If you're saying wtf, you are not alone.

2. The day the (online) music died. East Village Radio was a wildly popular online music start-up with a cool, artist-forward mission. But EVR's popularity strained its budget, ultimately killing it -- and providing a pitch-perfect, if painful, example of the problems faced by artists and independent stations in the Spotify age.

3. How millennials upended the U.S. wine scene. In short: by being ferocious hipster snobs.

Do you even lift, bro?

Pocketables: "Being gay in Iran." I'm a little late to this, but it's so good. (2970 words/12 minutes)

Postscripts: BaneCat. Shebooks. Birds, bees and iPads. What Ikea says about the human condition and what Jeopardy champion Julia Collins reads. This band is proud of its totally fake fan base. These crazies are more than happy to work while they pee. Finally, in case you were wondering, here's why you should never dump a guy who knows memes.

