In case "The Social Network" and "Silicon Valley" failed to convince you that America's start-up scene is a gross orgy of brotastic over-indulgence, Snapchat is here to remind you that the cradle of tech innovation is, indeed, all about "getting leid" and "fucking bitches." Valleywag has acquired these emails from Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel to his former frat brothers, and they are exactly as charming as you might expect. I'd say they sound like something from a Judd Apatow movie? But we all know how those comparisons pan out...

1. FOMO is "the latest cultural disorder" -- "the modern plague" -- "the matrix ... [that] haunts our social networks and our real lives alike." Fortunately, there's a solution! It lies in dense 20th-century economic theory, but what can you do.

2. Poet Patricia Lockwood made her name on Twitter long before she wrote "Rape Joke" for The Awl -- a stunning, terrifically viral poem that resonated with millions across the interwebs. Now Lockwood, the "smutty-metaphor queen of Lawrence, Kansas" and a true writer for the Twitter age, is coming out with a print collection. (Needless to say, it sounds fascinating.)

3. Sabu, the man behind LulzSec, was briefly the Internet's best-known (and most theatrical) hacker. Then he turned informer for the FBI. Now he's hanging out with reporters at Starbucks in New York.

Otters playing keyboard. Your tax dollars at work!

Pocketables: Maya Angelou on her life, her art and her process. The poet died today at 86. (6533 words/26 minutes)

Postscripts: Kloof. Emoji.zone. Fire-breathing cats. Today, in blasts from the past: Reading Rainbow and O-Town. The ice diet is true, but comfort food is lies. 36 actors with their stunt doubles. Nine companies with all of your personal data. This is the busiest man on the Internet and this is every English novel, ever. Why are Google's cars so cute? Why are lonely people so overshare-y? Some news sites are cracking down on comments. To which I say: FINALLY.

