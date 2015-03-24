PSA: Do not ever tell a psychiatrist Obama follows you on Twitter. Not even if he does. Not even if the voices in your head tell you to!! You could end up in a psych ward for eight days with only the distant hope of going viral to see you through. (... hoping to see a version of this plot line on a future episode of SVU...)



1. How musicians survive in the age of Spotify. Aimee Mann and Ted Leo review Cory Doctorow's book on copyright, the Internet and creative industries. They ... don't like a lot of it? But still say a lot of interesting things!



2. On distinguishing technology from magic -- or not. Horoscope bots, "techno tarot," digital incantations. "People think computers are the whole future and thus they know the future… it becomes a dogma paralleling religion."



3. What you learn from a week of reading Pope Francis' @-replies. In short: #NotAllPopes. I feel bad for the guy!!

me irl



Pocketable: Two in a row on this v. grim topic -- apologies, you guys!! But for some reason, this is a trendy time to talk about how social media can stop suicide. (2300 words/9 minutes)



Postscripts: French food. Feminist beer. ~Flawless.~ How to eat at a fancy restaurant and how to win an argument. On avoiding "the psychological minefield of human interaction." Why Facebook for publishers maybe shouldn't gain traction. Poems from Duolingo and comedy from iTunes reviews. I did notttt ask for this feature. (Did you?)



