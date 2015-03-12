Imagine an Internet without "trolls, shocks, or spam." Would it still be the Internet? *That's* the question! I'm really taken with this lil YouTube sci-fi ad, which envisions a personalized Internet "bubble" to screen out unsavory content. Not sure if such a thing would be nightmarish or ... pleasant? But in the meantime, here's what life looks like without it!



1. Can Ellen Pao save Reddit from itself? The site's new CEO just oversaw some moderation changes and a ban on revenge porn. But it's unclear if she'll be able to address the site's convoluted, corrupt power structure -- or its troves of hate speech, misogyny and gore.



2. If digital technology makes us more efficient, why are we still so damn busy? Because while technology mediates our relationship with time, it can't make us focus on ~the important things~.



3. On the very modern struggle of maintaining multiple Internet identities. "I'm not that me. I'm other me. Please love the me that is not that me."





Aesop's fables, Internet edition.



Pocketable: "Friendster was Facebook before Myspace was Facebook before Facebook was Facebook." Okay! (3476 words/14 minutes)



Postscripts: Dancing Kanyes. Tindering grandmas. Emergency nap kits. The best Internet jokes repeated forever and the best-reviewed films on Netflix. North Korean slogan or TED talk sound bite? Cool ~diverse~ authors, or some dude who's white? Last, and maybe least: Did binge-watching ruined the way we talk about TV?!



