The only acceptable form of catcalling is a cat using a phone. (I wish that was original, but it's Jessica Roy's joke.) As she reports this afternoon, somebody's made a phone for cats. Which sounds absolutely asinine, but ... hey, I might buy it!



1. Like "House," but on the Internet. If you're suffering weird symptoms that no doctors can diagnose, your last resort's CrowdMed. It's a site that claims to harness the "wisdom of the crowds" to diagnose truly baffling medical problems.



2. We have reached peak profile, and it's not very fun. First data brokers, then Peeple, then China's social credit system -- the moment of data-reckoning has finally come. For years, we gave our info to anyone who asked. Now that's seeming, if not dystopic, at least kinda dumb.



3. Meet the most prolific person on Wikipedia. He's a surprisingly wise delivery guy from Indiana.



I feel like they're old enough to know how windows work... (link)



Postscripts: Digital orphans. Tweeting chickens. #Horror. Pretty sure two weeks of pumpkin spice food would be the best two weeks ever. Forget the war on Halloween, there's a WAR ON GIFS. Pressing culture question: Was Steve Jobs an artist? The problem with the black dot campaign; the student with a restaurant in his dorm room. Why the world didn't end last week: a helpful FAQ. Last but never least, two things the world will never need: a homeless-tracking app (?!) and quantified babies (?!!).



See ya tomorrow!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy. Have questions or feedback? Just hit "reply" to talk to me.