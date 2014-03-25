Whaaaat is up with this weather, you guys? We are firmly in late March, at this point, which means the elements should be skewing a little less lion and a little more lamb. Speaking of lambs, here’s a video of a lamb bouncing around someone’s house. Whew, I feel better already. Onward!

1. If you thought, as I did, that “ghosting” = setting your Gchat status to “offline” when you’re not … think again! Per Sara Ashley O’Brien, ghosting is the “objectively terrible” practice of “disappearing in a phantom-like fashion from someone you are seeing.” And it’s reportedly on the rise, courtesy Tinder, online dating, and run-of-the-mill Millennial shittiness.

2. Meet Col Needham, the man who invented IMDb. He keeps a record of every movie he sees, giggles a lot (!), and is changing both the way we watch movies and the way Hollywood makes them. (H/T Susannah Snider, a friend who regularly Gchats me links!)

3. AOL’s “you’ve got mail!” guy is alive, well, and working for a TV station in Cleveland. So that’s random.

4. I rarely share hate-reads in this newsletter, which is a place of peace & love, but this weirdly apologist Awl profile of Roosh V -- better-known as the most-hated man on the Internet -- inspired me to not one, not two, but THREE rage tweets ... and frankly I’m still mad about it.





This is what happens when you try magic tricks on dogs.

Postscripts: Hip-hop chocolate. Controversial kale. Life lessons from the rich kids of Beverly Hills and nutrition lessons from Google. How soon is too soon to make a joke? How much is too much to pay a “social media wedding concierge”? Important/related: Where do I apply?

Until tomorrow, @caitlindewey



