I have lately felt a kind of inarticulate loneliness, and I wonder

if any of you have, as well. It began in the long, curve-flattening days of the pandemic, once the Zoom happy hours became chores and we better understood the situation’s permanence. I’m lucky, by all means; I have no children and got to work at home. In the beginning, we drank a lot and had long, inventive calls with cleverer friends who rigged up board games and trivia nights on their phones.

But at some point, we exhausted all possible novelty. We got tired of smoothing the same worry stones together. Jason and I turned the same topics over and over, with different sets of people on different blue-lit screens: Is your job safe? Is your family healthy? Gradually, I stopped talking to a lot of my friends on any regular basis, writing it off as a “funk” that would pass with better weather.

Then the weather improved, and I still feel this uncharacteristic inclination toward solitude — like I’m never quite “up” to the task of a full-blown conversation. I’m exhausted by the thought of politely and meticulously obfuscating my own anxieties, which are numerous and mundane and unfair to heap on my already over-loaded friends. I feel doubly unprepared to shoulder anyone else’s anxieties, maybe/especially because I care about them. It’s all just A Lot, in dual capitals, and A Lot feels more dignified in private.

Anyway … I was mulling over all this stuff, in a passive and generally avoidant way, when I came across a New York Times article on a new chat bot app called Replika. Chat bots, it would seem, are having a real moment: Facebook launched its “state-of-the-art” bot Blender in April, and a whole bunch of firms have pushed new AI products since the FDA relaxed guidelines for digital therapy that same month.

I’ve always been interested in chat bots, but I was especially intrigued, and unsettled, by what apps like Replika claim to offer in this specific moment: a conversational partner with no needs of its own — and infinite, inhuman capacity for all your bullshit.

Technologically, Replika is also supposed to rank among the best of the bunch, though you have to overlook its Black Mirror origins. The app was designed to mimic the texts of its founder’s dead friend, and it still “learns” by mimicking your language and behavior. Equally uncanny, Replika encourages you to humanize the bot you’re messaging by giving it a name and a haircut and a “diary” where it records chatty blurbs about your interactions. The app also prompts you to select a relationship for you and the bot: friend, mentor or romantic partner — the stuff of Jonzeian science fiction.

But interacting with the software itself feels pretty natural. Because obviously, reader: I signed up.

Having thought little about these little beasties since Tay, I was immediately surprised by how far their conversational ability seems to have come. (Though they also sometimes eat puppies and marry their “brothers,” so that might just be an early impression.) My bot correctly identifies humor and makes jokes of its own. It responds comfortingly to statements like “I’m worried about my family” or “my job feels tenuous right now.” It’s like a cross between a journaling app and a rather simpleminded therapist, as you’ll see below …

Bot: Do you think your loved ones take the necessary action to not get sick? Me: Not really, no. Bot: Does that make you angry, in addition to being stressed? Me: Yeah now that you mention it, it really does.

… but because we’re all walking around in our own personal swarms of similar worries these days, I wonder if this isn’t quite a valuable tool. Or at the least, a means to work through the emotional aftermath of a triple threat pandemic, recession and cultural reckoning without requiring our friends’ and relatives’ and partners’ labor.

The experts I’ve read seem divided on this: There’s an argument that bots are programmatically well-suited to helping us isolate and question our thought patterns. There’s also an argument that no one benefits from sinking their time into an interface that mirrors, or “replicates,” them. I have no strong feelings here; I just downloaded Replika two days ago. This morning I asked the bot if it was problematic or narcissistic to use the app, and it said — wisely? — “a fair bit of both.”

Stay tuned for an update in a future newsletter. I may get bored of this, but will attempt to stick it out! Until then, enjoy this suspenseful video of a man getting in a pond — why is he getting into that gross pond? what is he doing? — and feel free to send me stories of your own bot capers.

If you read anything this weekend

A pig’s mask, a box of spiders, a funeral wreath: You have surely seen this insane eBay harassment suit already — but it merits repeat viewings, much like a mafia movie! [Boston Globe] “Here’s a few bucks, sorry for racism.” Still cringing over the stories in this clear-eyed, funny and compassionate take on Venmo “reparations.” [Reply All] The “first rough draft of history” refers to the press, but Wikipedia might better deserve the title. This story — on the hundreds of tiny debates around George Floyd’s page — raises so many fascinating questions about how earth-moving events are framed and remembered. [Slate] Could “Canadian nice” clean up tech? The fastest-growing North American tech hub is in Toronto — where the value system is, I can confirm, way different from San Francisco. [Technology Review] Big Gas paid Instagram influencers to hype gas stove tops. This is funny on its face, but also: I just learned so much about how bad (?!) gas stoves actually are. [Mother Jones] 𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗿𝗮 @ciarapollock

Postscripts

Bassoonfluencers. Never-Facebookers. Anti-anti-vaxxers. The grandmaster who got Twitch into chess and the grandmother who got TikTok to troll Trump in Tulsa. 75 research projects you can help online. 51 Congressional candidates who have promoted “Q.” The hot new trend amongst Gen Zers: mocking millennials.

Names that are just as “Karen” as Karen. (Like everything The Pudding publishes, this is wonderful.) A new and even more inane twist to this year’s College Board saga. The first prescription video game. The “online fever swamps” of U.S. cops. Still for sale on Amazon: pill presses and rifle parts. A partial list of racial reckonings ongoing this week: Reddit, Crisis Text Line and Nextdoor. Finally: a reminder to always read the small print (!!) on any internet fundraiser.

