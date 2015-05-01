FRIDAY Y'ALL

You guys are pretty okay at emoji!! The answer to yesterday's puzzle was: "lol, what am I thinking. You guys only read this for the animal GIFs." A statement CLEARLY proven wrong by guesses like this:



LOL This emoji uses punctuation and that's not fair *thinking*.

People don't read anymore. I'm watching and filming these three monkeys that sometimes see you, sometimes don't. They're triplets too.

I'm crying with laughter. WTF is he thinking? People don't read. They prefer to watch videos of animals playing peekaboo.



I'm so sad!

oh no, what happened?

my family can't read!

WOW! hey I videotaped some monkeys. (one of them is blind.)

... good showing all around, I owe one of you a prize. Onward!



1. "Dick is abundant and low value." These six words basically sum up the economics of Tinder and online dating more generally, where -- counter everything we're usually taught! -- the odd def. favor ladies.



2. The dangers of letting algorithms enforce policy. Computer programs now make a lot of really important decisions, from who gets welfare to who gets watched by police. But when those programs mess up, they create some questions ... to say the very least.



3. Hashtag activism moves into the streets. The "new generation of civil-rights leaders" are young people protesting IRL and in their tweets.



Pocketable: Decorum in the digital age. Aka get off your damn phone and look at the stage. (Many words/many minutes)



Postscripts: Goodbye Grooveshark and Kardashians. Hello Dadbod and your middle-aged friends. How the "Candy Crush of data" is helping Nepal; how one guy wants to save real craft beer for us all. The Onion is serious business. GoFundMe kinda sucks. The Tumblr-to-book pipeline has really gotten nuts. Letters to Dear Abby, circa 1703. "Email debt forgiveness day" sounds pretty good to me. Finally -- today, in random drone things: drone vandalism and holy droning.



