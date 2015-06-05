Sooo, let me get this straight. Boobs = offensive. Classic art is not okay. But a "disturbing" video of someone dunking a sobbing infant in a bucket? Facebook sez: Have a field day! ¯\_(ツ)_/¯



1. A unified theory of "Around the Web." You know those grids of recommended stories, apparently aimed at the brain-dead? Those are the "chum" of the Internet. And they're appallingly widespread!



2. Swatting is costing millions in $$ and sanity. The state of New Jersey has already seen *two dozen* hoaxes since the start of 2014.



3. If you know where to look, Instagram's a font of brilliant calligraphy. Some of these artists have even become social media celebrities.





This concludes baby goat week at Links, thank you



Pocketable: Inside Silicon Valley's quest to reinvent women's clothing. Good luck with that guys, honestly! (5637 words/23 minutes)



Postscripts: Why the real-name policy matters. Sweet, sweet Internet irony. Did you know -- because I didn't -- that Yahoo Maps were still a thing? The best Twitter account / the oldest dirty words / love in a hopeless place. Summer cocktails for Internet writers? I'll take The Clickbait, thanks! Guinness is looking for the world's new oldest cat. (The old oldest cat died.) I'll leave you with my new personal mantra: FRIES BEFORE GUYS. <3 <3



Enjoy the weekend! See ya Monday,

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy. (Have questions or feedback? Just hit "reply" to talk to me.)



