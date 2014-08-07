I was recently in Buffalo for a wedding, on which occasion some relatives (*waves* *hi guys*) took issue with this newsletter's use of the phrase "OLDS." Olds, they said, was kind of an alienating, ageist phrase, and also they didn't really know what it meant. Fair! So, because I suspect my relatives are not alone in this confusion -- and also because today's news day was, TBH, about as quick as an iPad-laden tortoise -- I have put together this quiz to evaluate your Olds vs. Youngs status for you. Think: teens! trends! fun for all! And now, without further ado, the links:



1. How the web became our auxiliary brain. Anybody who's ever used her phone's calculator to split a bill or program a reminder already knows the web can serve as a stand-in for the kind of mental tasks we used to perform ourselves. We still theoretically know how to split checks, at least. But what about the children who grow up with that technology from birth?



2. Don't even try to "get" teens on Twitter. Lindsey Weber studied the habits of Twitter's most popular teens. She took notes on their habits, lingo and trends. And then she tried to tweet like a teen herself ... with totally depressing, futile results.



3. Is Craigslist seriously the best way to find an apartment?! Now here's an industry ready for disruption, if ever I saw one.







TIL there's a Youtube channel called Elephant News, and it is p. great.



Pocketable: "The most fascinating profile you'll ever read about a guy and his boring startup." (7450 words/30 minutes)



Postscripts: Keyboardless keyboards. Yelp novels. Peak PBR. Most people sext before noon on Tuesdays and too many people have watched this fish play Pokemon. Internet dialects. Internet slang. Today, in very slow days.



