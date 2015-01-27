I stay out too late /

Fan events in LA /

That's what my DMs say, mm mmmm /

That's what my DMs say, mm mmmm /



I have accounts I check each day /

But I can't keep them safe /

At least that's what people say, mm mmm /

That's what people say, mm mmm /

But I keep tweeting /

Can't stop, won't stop bleating /

It's like I got this PR /

lady here, saying it's gonna be alright.



Cause the hackers gonna hack hack hack hack hack /

And I ain't got time for that that that that that /

I am tired of this rap rap rap rap rap /

To the links, to the links! /



1. Why are all Yelp's "best restaurants" places that no one's heard of? Yelp's second list of America's top 100 restaurants looks an awful lot like its first: arbitrary, obscure, and easy to write off. But while the list may not actually tell you the best place to eat, it may reveal some subtle biases of online reviewing.



2. Twitter jokes, as seen through Kant. Any essay that references bae, weird Twitter and Thomas Hobbes gets my auto-endorsement.



3. On the weird psychology of the "Craigslist blizzard buddy." FOMO, it turns out, is a real psychological thing -- particularly when we're bored, homebound, and lonely.

Just another day on the Internet.



Pocketable: I admittedly have not yet read this Jonathan Chait bombshell on the problems of being "PC." But I did read John Hodgman's Twitter response, and that was interesting! (4775 words/19 minutes)



Postscripts: Drink and drone. Bring in the cats. "A Flickr album of dry cleaner receipts." Are you an asshole for getting Seamless in a storm? Could you be redeemed via virtual reality? Technology killed the snow day and apps will kill movies, probably. Further proof the Internet makes dumb people dumber: One week on Twitter as Feminist Frequency.

