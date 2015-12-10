If you are a person who likes Internet mysteries, then today was basically Christmas for you. We got Serial. We solved Grateful Doe. We wrapped up the Twitter murder investigation, too! What is it about early December that sparks all these revelations? I don't know, but imma go listen to some Koenig...



1. Being distracted all the time may actually be good for you. So claims the "anti-mindfulness" movement, which thinks there are worse things than a mind on the move. Some research suggests zoning out or being interrupted can actually increase productivity. That sounds unlikely, but it works for me...!



2. Where the Ashley Madison victims are now. Four months after the hack that threatened their marriages, careers, and lives, some AM users are divorced, some are dead, some are frightened -- and many are doing just fine.



3. If Facebook's "On This Day" was run by real humans. "We want tears! And laughter! And people basing entire friendships on a shared love of Jimmy Fallon clips!"



get it together human (link)



Pocketable: On the trail with yet another teen social star. Is it just me, or are these getting kinda routine, now? (6119 words/25 minutes)



Postscripts: Hate-follows. FLOTUS bars. Gary Fisher. Canada's cool new font and Demi's viral "sister." How to be less outraged. Where the Ikea monkey is. Today, in singularity: web bots taking over and robots running for president. It's okay to not punctuate your texts! -- the New Yorker says it is! Bad news, you guys: age 30 is the new bar for irrelevance.



