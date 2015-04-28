Our Google search histories are accidental journals, unvarnished logs of what we think and fear and want to know. Unfortunately, the truths revealed in those diaries can be ... something of a blow. Today, as the Baltimore riots raged on, my colleague Chris Ingraham mapped the places where people Google the n-word most. Maryland isn't even that bad!! Which probs means the rest of us are toast.



1. In defense of Google-stalking. Digging for Google dirt is still considered "gauche," whether you're researching your therapist or your online date. But I mean, if the information's out there, who in her right mind's gonna wait?



2. Life inside the Internet's "mega-machine." This is a lil more academic than our usual material, but get through it and I'll give you a puppy It's an essay on digital labor, production and power -- as in, we don't have any. Squee!



3. 48 hours with the Apple Watch. It's exactly as lame as you think.

Pocketable: The inside, untold story of the Silk Road. (9707 words/39 minutes, AND this is just part one of two)



Postscripts: No eggplant for you. Humblebragging: still rude. The definitive guide to weird Russian YouTube. The hidden biases of geodata and the sexting scandal that nobody sees. The inevitable social media take on the Baltimore riots and 2016. How to help Nepal from this very browser. What people watch on Netflix, we think. FYI: No means no! Except when it means "get that %#*$ away from me."



