Ding-dong, the witch is dead! By witch, of course, I mean “Internet Explorer 6.” And by “ding-dong,” I actually mean that tic-inducing “click” noise IE used to make whenever you loaded a page. Windows has, at long last, stopped supporting the ancient, creaky and much-reviled browser, which is still impossibly used by 4.15 percent of grandmothers the market. Friends, it’s that hopeful time of year when many of us go home for Passover/Easter/Spring Break/the hell of it. Do your elders a favor and update their browsers. Onward!

1. Nine out of 10 TV viewers watch the same channels all the time, eight out of 10 watch ten channels or fewer, and nobody watches classic TV. “The diagnosis is clear,” Brandon Nowalk argues over at AV Club. “Television culture is developing amnesia.” (And if TV culture has amnesia, what the hell does the Internet have?)

2. ... A dangerous aversion to civility, among other things. Moderate discourse is dead. Maybe free speech is, too. “Homer Simpson once said that alcohol is the cause of, and solution to, all of life’s problems. And I kept thinking: That’s actually a pretty good description of the Internet and how it’s changing our discourse. It’s basically the cause of, and solution to, everything that plagues our culture.”

3. This social network predates the Internet. It is probably *not* the social network you think.

Babies feel the same way about lemons that I feel about the new Twitter.

Postscripts: Twitter is the new Facebook. World of Warcraft is the new OkCupid. Lemons are the new limes. WEBMs are the new GIFs. Today in firsts: Throwback Thursdays, space Instagrams, tweeting snack machines. Go away, you cupcake fascists! Cronuts are cool again.

