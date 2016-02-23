You can sign off the Internet for this week: The best stuff has already happened. I refer to this absurd and deeply felt Twitter battle between rival Thomas the Tank Engines. Before you roll your eyes, some considerations: First, joke-stealing on Twitter is a real/serious thing! Also I never realized until right now, but there's a Thomas reaction face for jusssst about everything.



1. Meet the amateur sleuth who busts the Internet's biggest frauds. Her name is Taryn Wright, and she outs illness-faking bloggers like it's her job. In the process, she's saved dozens of would-be donors a lot of money... but she's also come to command a group of vicious online vigilantes.



2. Go for the memes, stay for the pornography. That's what some ladies do on Tumblr, apparently! The site, with its liberal posting guidelines, has become a haven for female-friendly smut. (Looks like our lil Tumblr is all grown up!)



3. Finally, not to make a theme of it, but you should read this A+ essay on dick pics. Didn't think there was this much to say about them, but there you have it.

Postscripts: Help Kenya, not Kanye. Kanye has Dr. Phil. Dr. Phil has his own meme, which -- lol. How to think about bots and how to (try to) design away hate. Someone please pay me to "hack the office" with artsy pugs all day! What to do when your aunt Twitter-follows you. I will go anywhere Freeman tells me to. Creepy YouTube and creepier OkCupid. Uh oh: Half of all U.S. students might be Internet addicts.



