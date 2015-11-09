Starbucks changed the design of its Christmas cups, and some drinkers are SEEING RED. (All except the colorblind ones, in fact, 'cause that's what the new design is.) Outrage Internet sez this is a war on Christmas; I say we have bigger Christmas issues. Like: Are there REAL chestnuts in that chestnut latte? Now there's a puzzle for you.



1. On Instagram and Tumblr, a new lit movement's afoot: Meet the #poets writing posts and blogs instead of books. Often, they have no training or formal experience. But when a Kardashian reblogs you, amazing things happen!



2. A road trip to the town the Internet forgot. In Starkville, Mississippi, persuading people to try the Internet is somebody's full-time job. (I'm moving tomorrow, bye y'all...)



2. "The Internet is like a giant weird orgy." Just when I thought I'd never read another word about Josh Ostrovsky, here's a profile that makes him seem even more appalling.



doh (link)



Postscripts: Airbnb wants us to share everything -- except grief and loss and responsibility. (5571 words/22 minutes)



Postscripts: eBay for broken hearts. Tinder for Fight Club. Talent for Twitter and bad news for Stubhub. Twitter's best bots and IG's least-filtered places. Lyft has a BIEBER MODE now, goodness gracious. Facebook can fix your social life; an "adult dorm" can ruin it. Wanna be sold on modern reading? The McSweeney's guy can do it. You may want to unsubscribe sometimes, but plz (for my sake) resist: Where else can you expect to find ~amusing gems~ like this?



See ya tomorrow!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy. Have questions or feedback? Just hit "reply" to talk to me.