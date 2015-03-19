Presented without comment: Exhibit A; Exhibit B. I don't get it, guys, what's happening.



1. Explaining the magic of Google Autocomplete. It's an art form, an ego boost, a "voyeuristic bid" -- and a whole lot of other things Google didn't initially envision. Unfortunately, it looks like Google's tamping down on Autocomplete's quirks. #KeepAutocompleteWeird, ya jerks.



2. This is how Larry King tweets. Step one: Open flip phone. Step two: Call assistant. Step three: Leave a message for assistant to transcribe. He says he "Twitters everyday," but technically that's a lie.



3. Why are Internet things so much funnier without punctuation? idk but now that this trend's been pointed out to me i feel like i'm gonna grow to hate it

step off puppy



Pocketable: New mobile apps were supposed to liberate Palestinians -- but behind the scenes, Israelis controlled them. (2760 words/11 minutes) -- with h/t and thanks to @michaelwhitney!



Postscripts: Microsoft Office erotica. Buzzword salad. Monica Lewinsky's cyberbullying ballad. How people catfished pre-Internet and how fiction sees technology we haven't invented yet. The chatbot rises; the bbs YouTube; "this has been content." Why photos rule social. Why revenge porn won't abate. In the end, guys, h8rs gonna h8.



