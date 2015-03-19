Presented without comment: Exhibit A; Exhibit B. I don't get it, guys, what's happening.
1. Explaining the magic of Google Autocomplete. It's an art form, an ego boost, a "voyeuristic bid" -- and a whole lot of other things Google didn't initially envision. Unfortunately, it looks like Google's tamping down on Autocomplete's quirks. #KeepAutocompleteWeird, ya jerks.
2. This is how Larry King tweets. Step one: Open flip phone. Step two: Call assistant. Step three: Leave a message for assistant to transcribe. He says he "Twitters everyday," but technically that's a lie.
3. Why are Internet things so much funnier without punctuation? idk but now that this trend's been pointed out to me i feel like i'm gonna grow to hate it
step off puppy
Pocketable: New mobile apps were supposed to liberate Palestinians -- but behind the scenes, Israelis controlled them. (2760 words/11 minutes) -- with h/t and thanks to @michaelwhitney!
Postscripts: Microsoft Office erotica. Buzzword salad. Monica Lewinsky's cyberbullying ballad. How people catfished pre-Internet and how fiction sees technology we haven't invented yet. The chatbot rises; the bbs YouTube; "this has been content." Why photos rule social. Why revenge porn won't abate. In the end, guys, h8rs gonna h8.
Until tomorrow!
@caitlindewey
Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.