Today was Emmy nominations day, an annual ritual in which TV fans hate-watch an awkward, 10-minute broadcast in order to later rage-tweet about all its egregious "snubs." Relevant to our Internet-y interests this year is the fact that Netflix snagged not one! -- not two! -- but 31 nominations for shows like "House of Cards" and "Orange is the New Black." Alas, no love for Orphan Black, which we all know is the best show with the word "black" in its title. There's always next year. Onwards!

1. Inside Democrats' school for digital "witchcraft and wizardry." With elections looming and savvy activists scarce, the Democratic party has founded a sort of boot-camp to teach campaigners things like GIFs and HTML. Naturally, their practice campaign is ... Harry Potter themed. #hagrid2016

2. Confessions of an unwitting Vine Dad. Nick Confalone began making six-second videos of his baby as a joke. Then he got famous -- like, recognized-on-the-street, invited-on-the-Ellen-show, paid-to-make-Gap-ads famous. That's when he began to worry that his son would eventually hate him for all this.

3. What happens when you look for your long-term SO on OkCupid. "We were a 95 percent match and after all that I found it neither relieving nor comforting."

Thursdays, amirite?

Pocketables: Big Brother isn't just watching you -- he's also stealing your sense of self. (4328 words/17 minutes)

Postscripts: Beyonce voters. Princess rejects. "Aerial photos of your Queendom." What burritos can teach us about innovation and what Jay-Z can teach us about stealing champagne. 20 bits of boozy wisdom. 20 common myths about sex. The science of settling, the economics of data, the regrettable tax burden of the potato-salad guy. How did Ruth Bader Ginsburg become the Internet's favorite lady? (<3 you, Notorious RBG.)

Until tomorrow!

@caitlindewey

Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.