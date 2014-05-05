I can honestly think of no better day to launch an Internet culture blog than on the first day of screen-free week, which is meant to impress upon kids that computers are bad for their brains. Computers ARE bad for your brains, obvi, but that’s why you should read my blog! Together we can roll around in the muck, happy as chihuahuas wearing sombreros. (H/T @joyzeline for that wonderful pic.)

Anyway, I’m really amped to launch The Intersect and hope you’ll read and/or skim along. And as always, plz feel free to send tips, ideas and tequila my way. Vamos!

1. Technology will soon be shaped by people who *don’t use email.* The number of important tech cases coming before the Supreme Court is staggering … as is the total Internet illiteracy of the people deciding them. Srsly, this makes my grandmother look good.

2. Inside the world of “DIY brain stimulation,” which is a real (terrifying!) thing. “It’s been nearly two years since Williams cobbled together his first device, and he has been electrifying his brain two to three times a week ever since.” (Yeah, they don't mean "stimulation" like "reading a good book.")

Been there.

Pocketables: The Great Apple v. Samsung War. Is it just me, or does every tech company have its grimy “Social Network” narrative, just waiting for Aaron Sorkin to script…? (6358 words/25 minutes)

Postscripts: Why the po-po love Pinterest. Why the NSA tweets in code. A short history of the mint julep. A longer history of #blessed. Impressive science. iPhone vigilantes. The possible renaissance of ye olde cassette tape. Today, in things that are (maybe) dying: infomercials, Brooklyn, decent food. At least we still have the quintuple-bacon taco.

Enjoy Mexican Independence Day, you guys!

