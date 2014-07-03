Happy National Red-White-and-Blue Jello Shot Day!

Three-fourths of you have already left the office for the long weekend, and the remaining one-fourth of you are probably too cranky to actually get through this thing. To you, cranky late-workers of the world, I give you "27 reasons that pugs are the sumptuous queens of our universe." (Sumptuous! Queens! What a headline.) To everyone else, y'all need some beach reads. Let's go to the links!

1. The great existential struggle at the heart of Buzzfeed. We refer not to some humdrum industry shenanigans or some internal conflict between the quiz-makers and "serious" "journalists." Nope, this is existentialism at its darkest: Buzzfeed as a distraction from our (gulp) impending deaths.

2. A month with the coolest phone of ... 2004. Remember the Motorola Razr? I do. It was the new, hip phone I wasn't allowed to have, since my younger brother and I were made to share a $20 pay-as-you-go flip phone well into 2007. Anyway, Gizmodo's Ashley Feinberg spent a month using this once-cool relic, and the results are predictably great.

3. Meet the woman who wades through Twitter's sludge. Del Harvey is in charge of "trust and safety" at Twitter, which means it's her job to police the bullies and trolls.

This type of mountain cat was only discovered a few years ago. Cool! Thanks @dwongdc.

Pocketables: Two today! What tech offices tell us about the future of work (2200 words/9 minutes) and why Silicon Valley's biggest innovation is actually work culture. (3221 words/13 minutes)

Postscripts: Pudgy pawlates. Street View selfies. Amazon reviews as art. The economics of bagels, the architecture of abortion, and the surprisingly confounding science of turbulence. Is there such a thing as too popular? Is this the most hateable person online? Today, in unlikely subjects for academic study: Eminem, Beyonce, business ( ...if you're a DOG).

