hark, a wednesday miracle!

1. Rainbow food has conquered the Internet, much to my disgust. Say what you will about "fun" and photos, but this is really too much. Bagels are not meant to be neon. Waffles aren't supposed to be tie-dyed!! The only acceptable rainbow food, I'd argue, is one celebrating pride.



2. Is Airbnb a greedy start-up -- or a movement that's changed society? It's a legit question, given that the company has vowed that it fosters "world peace." Jeff Sharlet visited its big conference in France on the eve of the Paris attacks. He concludes that, while the "sharing" is commodified, it's also strikingly genuine.



3. How digital privacy keeps us human. "Most of our selves, understood as narratives, are written by other authors, [so] what is left to the each of us to contribute must be carefully protected and fostered."



Pocketable: Up close and personal with David Vincenzetti -- the IT guy of tyrants. (5282 words/21 minutes)



