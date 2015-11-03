In a move that I will neither "heart" NOR "fave," Twitter switched out its fun little stars for stupid old hearts today. The move, Twitter sez, will make the site more accessible to newbies. It will also kill the fine art of the hate-fave -- you can't "hate-heart" something.



1. These days, "trolling" seems to encompass a whole lot of things: straight-up harassment, bad clickbait, merely being mean. But in their early days, trolls were actually funny -- and trolling was a skill. We could use way more of that and way less of these hacks/harassers/shills.



2. Meet the social media model who also sells cookies. In case that's not enough, the cookies ALSO burn fat, allegedly. I'd never heard of Crosby Tailor, but I might be in love. (Although, if we're being real, the selfies are a bit much.)



3. Why do I see Tetris when I close my eyes? Some digital games have lingering effects on the brain -- and scientists still don't know why.

shh, we haven't told him he's adopted (link)



Postscripts: Lucky cacti. The iTunes comic. The much-maligned "cockroach of the Internet." Inside Amazon's new bookstore and in defense of the newly unpopular Yik Yak. Why one model who lived on Instagram is taking her photos back. Maybe Spotify isn't killing music. But "the mothership's" def been hit. Smh, RIP, etc etc: There's a "Workaholics Anonymous."



See ya tomorrow!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy. Have questions or feedback? Just hit "reply" to talk to me.