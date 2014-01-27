The Grammys were last night, which means the Internet was devoted to GIFs of bad audience-dancing today. Since the Grammys are, IMHO, largely an excuse for fans to get outraged when their picks are passed over, said GIFs make a nice break from all the people snobbing up my Twitter feed. On that note!

1. Twitter has become intolerable, and the network’s peculiar crowd dynamics are to blame. That’s at least the theory of Jenna Wortham, who is (incidentally!) a must-follow on all things culture/tech. “It feels as if we’re all trying to be a cheeky guest on a late-night show, a reality show contestant or a toddler with a tiara,” she argues, “[Twitter] is less informed (and informative) than is used to be.”

2. One of the web's most prolific bot-makers, Darius Kazemi, sees his lil programs as conceptual art -- subtle commentaries on the powers and limitations of technology. People use the Internet, Kazemi reasons. But the Internet also uses them back.

3. How much time have you wasted on Facebook in your lifetime? Too much time. Oh God. Make that WAY too much time.





Beyonce, put an end to this plz.

Postscripts: Virtual worlds with real-life consequences and virtual worlds with real-life poems. Steve McQueen interviews Kanye. Amanda Hess (hilariously) scripts Lean In. Lena Dunham takes on Gawker by way of "Girls." I don't get this Internet slang art and I'm not sure I want to. Have you heard of the Daft Punks? If not, I've got you.

