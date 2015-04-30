The guy who brought you "Emoji Dick" is now trying to make emoji an actual language. Like, with grammar. And syntax. And all that other 6th-grade English BS.



INSPIRED by his efforts, I thought I'd try to write y'all a message in emoji. If you can even approximately tell me what this stands for, I will send you a gifty.

Without further ado -- to the links!



1. Thank God the fine luminaries of the New Yorker cast their intellects on questions like these: When you type laughter, is it "hahaha" or "hehehe"? Apparently the answer depends on your age. Although I am 25, New Yorker, and you won't catch me within a mile of that vile "hehe" phrase.



2. When looking happy on Facebook works against you. In criminal and civil court cases, lawyers have begun combing through victims' social profiles to see if they're as traumatized as they say. The problem is that everyone looks happy on Facebook -- and that impression can betray.



3. The next big thing in movies might be computers. There's a lot of potential for "screen movies," argues one of Unfriended's producers.

Puppy barking at his own hiccups! (Smh, you got a lot to learn pup)



Pocketable: What happens when your Kickstarter crashes/burns. (5654 words/23 minutes)



Postscripts: Secret's out. Donut's up. Idiot's in jail. Digging nytimes.cat, though it seems like a trademark fail. How to hack your coffee habit. How to tell if blog recipes are good. Here's an algorithm that knows when you're drunk and an explanation of spicy food. People make lots of apps about Drake. No I don't want a robot to guess my damn age. Finally, this is important I think: We hate on "slacktivism," but in China, it's a risky thing.



