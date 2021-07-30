Hell, I have no idea

Hi friends. Today is July 30, 2021.

We’re on Day 8 of the Cursed Olympics and Day 2 of the New Gawker. It’s been six years since the adoption of the middle finger emoji, because we needed more ways to lose our tempers. The sun is in Leo. The “king” is in Philly. The fastest-growing subreddit is this schadenfreude bomb. (Y’all liked this schtick last week, so I’m doing it again! Now let’s read some articles.)

Share Links I Would Gchat You If We Were Friends

If you read anything this weekend

The classifieds

This edition of Links is powered by Brandi Carlile, these surprisingly delicious? banana popsicles, and the following very wonderful sponsors:

Toilet Tag — Ever wanted to get to know the person with whom you share the same toilet a little bit better? That's Toilet Tag in a nutshell. More than 50,000 copies sold and 2,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. Check it out!

The Museum of Marketing Madness — The Museum of Marketing Madness curates, skewers and roasts the worst of advertising to comic perfection. Join me as I mock Lady Gaga Oreos, branded lip balms, the Starbucks-website-cookie-popup-window-that-sells-real-cookies and more. AND you can sponsor me on Patreon so I can keep doing this! Admission free, we never close.

With Love From Sweden — A warm and light newsletter from a cold country. Sign up here for a slice of Sweden in your inbox every week. Swedish “fika” (coffee and pastry break) guaranteed!

📣📣 Wanna see your name/side hustle/shout-out here, while supporting the free edition of this newsletter?? Fill out this form; it’s affordable!!

Postscripts

Despite the Olympics many problems, this year and generally, I am very much here for Olympics #content, including Olympic tattoos, Olympic TikToks, and this fascinating explainer on “the twisties.” The crypto bubble in hip-hop. The disinformiest of the dozen. Between QR codes and that gross priest-outing incident, I’m getting pretty paranoid about sharing my location.

The planet is burning and Covid is back, but there is good news! — we’re living in “the golden age of dinosaur chicken nuggets,” according to the Wall Street Journal. In praise of the single-serve site. How pandemics change architecture. RIP Clubhouse, we hardly knew ya.

That’s it for this week! Until the next one. Warmest virtual regards.

— Caitlin