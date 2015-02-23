Hella puppies and hella weed

Remember that story I sent you guys last week about the Buzzfeed reporter whose stolen iPhone resurfaced, mysteriously, in China? WELL there's an addendum -- and it's amazing: Said reporter is now a minor Chinese Internet celebrity. Also, he talked to the guy who bought his stolen phone, and is maybe going to his house to stay. This is proof that, in spite all evidence to the contrary, the Internet is still a magic place!



1. There are hardly any women in tech -- and its getting even worse. 17 percent of Google's coders are ladies. At Facebook, just 15. More women are entering computer science, but more are also quitting early. SPEAKING of...



2. Online harassment is so bad, some lady writers are just leaving. "I don’t like the idea that it seems like I was scared or intimidated away from the Internet ... But I think I’ve recentered why I do what I do, in ways that I can maintain my mental sanity."



3. Inside the mind of the "otherkin." This week's Kernel is on the "Weird Internet," and I can't recommend the whole thing enough. But like, as far as raw weird is concerned, otherkin is particularly A+ stuff.

Can I teach Dory to do this, plz?



Pocketable: "Overnight, everything I loved was gone." Or: another very sad excerpt from Jon Ronson's book about Internet shaming. (5892 words/24 minutes)



