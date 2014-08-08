HAPPY INTERNATIONAL CAT DAY, Y'ALL. Yes yes, I know, everyday is cat day on the Internet. But because today is really cat day, in some semi-official capacity, I invite you all to indulge in some mindless GIF-browsing as we wind up the summer-Friday afternoon. (Oh, were you doing that already? In that case ... )



1. I bathe in male tears. (Ironically speaking, of course.) "Ironic misandry" is everywhere these days, but it's not just a joke/T-shirt slogan -- in the current cultural environment, it's easier to be an ironic man-hater than a sincere feminist.



2. All this bad news is bad for our brains. Sign off the Internet, you guys. (Or, here, read something about animals' best friends!) Science suggests repeat exposure to bad news -- like Ebola, MH17, and the grim situation in Iraq -- can make us feel helpless, threatened and scared ... and ultimately darken our worldviews.



3. New technology and a very old business. The Internet has made sex work easier and safer. But it may also have made it less profitable: In the past eight years, the cost of an average hour has dropped by almost 100 bucks.







There will be no GIF of Dory today, in celebration of the aforementioned holiday. Also this video is great.



Pocketable: For maximum rage value, read this "defense of the Silicon Valley tech bro" (4550 words/18 minutes) and this account of being a lady in Silicon Valley (2219 words/9 minutes) back-to-back.



Postscripts: Gamifying depression. Tricking Facebook. Tweeting Rainbow. The end of passwords and the start of wine. This man took his TV to Antiques Roadshow and this man faked being a lawyer (for five! whole! years!). A more pseudonymous Internet. A less literal body of literature. Today in keys: the key to style, the key to secret menus, the key to sex (... possibly). Hey, as long as you don't drink alone, who cares? (Not me!)



