As if things weren't already tough enough for drivers of ride-sharing juggernaut Uber, now they have a new thing to fret about: EBOLA! Apparently an employee for Doctors Without Borders, newly returned to New York from West Africa, went to the hospital today with possible Ebola symptoms. And before he went to the hospital, he went ... to a bowling alley in Brooklyn. In an Uber, natch. (This is, I think, a good opportunity for Lyft to strike -- or perhaps a chance for Uber to take the whole on-demand vaccines schtick further.) In either case, our thoughts are with you, possible-Ebola-patient and driver. At least you didn't take metro. Onward!



1. These people trawl through the Internet's filth so that you don't have to. By some accounts, as many as 100,000 (!!) people, many of them low-paid Filipino laborers, work as content moderators for social sites like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. There's no question that the job is important. But it's also thankless -- and psychologically damaging.



2. Meet the prototypical Internet creep. Even after two trips to Georgia and many, many hours scouring the darker corners of the web, Charlie Warzel can't be sure sure if Bryan Hamade is the hacker who stole and leaked that trove of celebrity nude photos in August. One thing he is sure of, though: Hamade is the perfect example of a new kind of technically savvy, casually misogynist Internet creep.



3. This looks like a lolzy story about cheap celebrities. In fact, it's a masterpiece of Internet sleuthing -- and a frightening case study in how our data can damn us.





Today is apparently Wombat Day, and this is apparently "the best Wombat Movie ever been made!!!" ... which leads me to conclude that wombats deserve neither a movie nor a holiday.



Pocketable: This is the millennial meme-maker charged with making Republicans look #hip and #cool online. (3754 words/15 minutes)



Postscripts: Satellite fonts. Space sounds. Social media mourners. This burlesque dancer is inspired by cats and this Korean scientist can clone your dogs. 29 dumb facts about desserts. 10 college professors hotter than you. Today, in elderly women: sexy ones, survivor ones, ones who really like Facebook. All the single ladies ... should avoid voting! And "go back on Tinder," apparently. Ew.



