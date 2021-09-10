Hi friends. Today is September 10, 2021.

It’s been 31 years since some nerds laid the groundwork for Wi-fi, sparking profound innovations in the way we troll now. The internet didn’t make trolls though. It turns out some people are naturally jerks. I feel like that conclusion didn’t merit a study, but I just report the links! Onward!!

Revisiting the viral video that roused 9/11 truthers. Explaining the appeal of … Sonic the Hedgehog porn. Is Gawker still Gawker if it’s nice? (I for one still think it’s funny that Leah Finnegan called a baby “hipster scum.”)

This week, in funny and ill-fated grifts: freedom phones and cryptocurrency cruises. Impossible type. Cringe reaches new heights. NFTs as status symbols. On the amazing voyeurism of getting other peoples’ emails. On the myriad charms of Enya and Casa de Papel. Last but not least, how AI would write/ruin 15 classic novels.

That’s it for this week! Until the next one. Warmest virtual regards.

— Caitlin